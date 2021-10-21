Elamachain One Day Volume Hits $891,797.00 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Elamachain has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $891,797.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,022,731 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

