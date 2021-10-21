Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 33,904 shares.The stock last traded at $145.53 and had previously closed at $145.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average is $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

