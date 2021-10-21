Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,746 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.91% of Eldorado Gold worth $52,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 233.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 726,554 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 394.7% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 51.9% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,192,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 407,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

EGO opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

