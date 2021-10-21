Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Eldorado Gold worth $52,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,329,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

