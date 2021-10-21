Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EGO stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eldorado Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.