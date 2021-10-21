Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGO stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eldorado Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

