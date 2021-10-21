Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches One Day Volume of $2.03 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00102526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.31 or 0.99834603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.98 or 0.06423680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

