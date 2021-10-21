Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $348.53 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $348.53 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,904,807,064 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

