Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Cap of $12,520.31

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $12,520.31 and $117.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00122040 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000451 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.