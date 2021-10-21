Elementeum Price Tops $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $84,336.61 and approximately $215.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.43 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.06 or 0.06532035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022553 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com

