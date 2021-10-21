Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Cap of $4.86 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $182.24 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $247.52 or 0.00394939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00095463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00034999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,600,298 coins and its circulating supply is 19,621,408 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

