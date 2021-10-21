Elrond Hits 1-Day Volume of $182.24 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $182.24 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $247.52 or 0.00394939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00095463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00034999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,600,298 coins and its circulating supply is 19,621,408 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

