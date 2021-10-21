EMCOR Group (EME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.650-$7.050 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EME opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

