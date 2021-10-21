Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.49% of Emerson Electric worth $280,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Innovative Portfolios raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.97. 22,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,751. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

