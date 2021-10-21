Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ESRT opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 346,385.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48,494 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,670.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 48,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

