Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $166,491.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

