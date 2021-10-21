Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.45

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 9406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
