Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.45

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 9406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

