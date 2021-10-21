Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 33.75.

EDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:EDR opened at 24.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 25.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

