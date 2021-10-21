Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 56,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,454,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

