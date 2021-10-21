Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 56,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,454,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.
The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
