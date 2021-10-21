Enecuum Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.04 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $16.04 million and $1.02 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00190001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,066,620 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

