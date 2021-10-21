Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.70 ($11.41) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) target price on Enel in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

