Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of Enel stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 346,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,415. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.