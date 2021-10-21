Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of Enel stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 346,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,415. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
About Enel
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
