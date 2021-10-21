Energo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,029.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. Energo has a market cap of $198,141.57 and $1,029.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00191391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

