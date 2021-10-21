Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 35,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 403,420 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $19.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

