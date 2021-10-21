Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.66% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $42,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

