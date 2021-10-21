Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 3%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 22,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $591.44 million for the quarter.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

