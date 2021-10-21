Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.63 ($18.39).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of ENGI opened at €12.00 ($14.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.86 and a 200 day moving average of €11.99. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

