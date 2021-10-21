Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Enigma has a market cap of $1.04 million and $260,699.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00311498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008241 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002212 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.