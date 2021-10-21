Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,539,000 after buying an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 165,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $24.59. 41,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,216. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.