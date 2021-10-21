Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,539,000 after acquiring an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 165,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.