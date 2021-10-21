Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Envista worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Boston Partners increased its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 438.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 500,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after buying an additional 407,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Envista by 38.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after buying an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVST opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

