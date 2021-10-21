Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:EVA opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 776.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 304,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

