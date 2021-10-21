EpiK Protocol Price Tops $0.55 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $24.39 million and $1.87 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,082.94 or 1.00158028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.64 or 0.06442402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022673 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

