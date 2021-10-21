Equal Price Reaches $0.0008 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $306,273.30 and approximately $15,242.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00191703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.