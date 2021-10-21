Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $5,715,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $5,247,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $269.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.16 and its 200-day moving average is $243.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

