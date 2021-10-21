Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Gap Down to $269.74

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $269.74, but opened at $244.81. Equifax shares last traded at $255.49, with a volume of 17,277 shares traded.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

