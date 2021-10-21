Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Artis REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artis REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter.

Artis REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$103.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Artis REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

