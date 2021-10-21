Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Range Resources Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Truist boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of RRC opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Range Resources by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 401,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

