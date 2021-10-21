Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stride, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Stride by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stride by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after acquiring an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stride by 105,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

