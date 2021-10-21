Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$3.50. The firm had revenue of C$54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.54 million.

