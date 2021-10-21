Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.94) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.23.

BPMC opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,944,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

