Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$259.00.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$260.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$246.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$232.15. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

