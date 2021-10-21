Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$297.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.