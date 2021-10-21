Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avangrid, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after buying an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Avangrid by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.