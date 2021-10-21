Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$223.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

