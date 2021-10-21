Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$129.56 million for the quarter.

