Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 898,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $52,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

