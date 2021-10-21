Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) versus Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equity Residential and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 13 5 0 2.28 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Equity Residential presently has a consensus price target of $82.53, suggesting a potential downside of 3.00%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 29.53% 6.75% 3.52% Chatham Lodging Trust -18.59% -3.72% -1.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Chatham Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.39 $913.64 million $3.26 26.10 Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.23 -$76.02 million ($0.40) -31.40

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

