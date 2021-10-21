ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.11% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

