ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

GWH traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,094. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.