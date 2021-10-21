Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $71,419.55 and $2.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00099684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00192156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

